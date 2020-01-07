Ft. Stewart soldier charged in crash that seriously injured woman

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville Police Department TIU arrested a man Monday in relation to a 2-vehicle crash on Airport Road back in September.

Brandon Montrell Jones of Hinesville is charged with Serious Injury by a Motor Vehicle (felony), Reckless Driving, Speeding (106 in a 45 mph zone) and other numerous traffic violations.

Jones is assigned to the Ft. Stewart 92nd Engineer Battalion.

The crash happened on Sept. 27 at the intersection of Airport Road and Pineridge Way. Then 24-year-old Whitney White of Hinesville was seriously injured, along with Jones. White was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan, and Jones was driving a 2017 Dodge Challenger.

An investigation of the crash was completed and resulted in the arrest of Jones on Monday.

Jones was booked into the Liberty County Jail and will appear in court when a court date is set.