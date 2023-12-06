FT. EISENHOWER, Ga. (WJBF) – A U.S. Army spouse at Fort Eisenhower has been indicted on two counts of Murder by a federal grand jury.

30-year-old April Evalyn Short, of Fort Eisenhower – formerly Fort Gordon – was indicted on charges of Premeditated Murder and Felony Murder.

The indictment alleges that on November 15th, on post, Short killed her 11-month-old child by “stabbing and cutting… with an edged weapon while engaged in the knowing and willful perpetration of child abuse.”

Short is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and awaits further proceedings.