BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV)- An arrest has been made after a Saint Helena woman was shot by a Saint Helena man.

On Friday, around 11:40 p.m., a woman arrived at Beaufort Memorial Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 23-year-old Saint Helena woman was reportedly shot by Vincent Medlock as she was driving away from a Melody Lane residence, according to officials.

Medlock fired shots at the victim’s car and a bullet went through the exterior of the vehicle, striking the woman.

Medlock drove her to the hospital to seek treatment after realizing that she was injured.

The victim is currently hospitalized at MUSC in stable condition.

No other information on the victim was released.

Medlock is in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center and has been charged with attempted murder.