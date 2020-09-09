Frazier Homes tenants ask city leaders to curb violent crime after recent shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah city leaders are addressing recent violence in the city. Two shootings happened a week apart in the Frazier Homes neighborhood leaving one man dead and another injured.

Savannah Police detectives are still investigating the homicide. No arrests have been made just yet however city leaders and family members say they’re fed up with the crime in the area. News 3 spoke with the mother of a tenant who wants to be kept anonymous. She said her daughter used her body as a human shield to protect her two young children.

“When she heard the bullets releasing from the gun she immediately took her body and placed it over them as a bulletproof vest,” the anonymous mother said.

The evidence after the shooting was left behind painted on her daughter’s front porch.

“She has to look at the blood on her front door and out on the walkway. She has to tell her five-year-old daughter that’s red paint,” the mother said.

Now she’s calling on the city of Savannah and Housing Authority to do something. This most recent shooting has District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett saying ‘enough is enough.’

“So as an Alderman and a representative for this district I’m appalled and I’m upset. There’s nothing that I can do at this moment but really be an activist and advocate at this point,” Leggett said.

Leggett said everyone needs to be at the table to figure out how to fix the problem. That’s why conversations are being had with Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, the Housing Authority, and the rest of the city council.

“Young people are being desensitized because they’re seeing more and more of this type of action happening within the city. It saddens me the more and more I think about it,” Leggett said.

“The security measures here can be better. We can do a better job of monitoring this and we have to. Now is the time,” District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo said.

From here, tenants say they want better lighting throughout the community and more police on foot patrolling the area. For this anonymous mom and grandmother, she’s sharing a message of unity in the community.

“It takes a village to help with our community so let’s be a part of the village and let’s be a part of good trouble,” the anonymous mother said.

News 3 did reach out to Executive Director Earline Davis with the Housing Authority. She said she is aware of the shooting that happened Tuesday morning. She said they haven’t heard if it was a tenant who lives at Frazier Homes. The Housing Authority asks its residents to work with them and report any criminal activity to CrimeStoppers.

