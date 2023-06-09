BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A fox has tested positive for rabies after attacking a couple known to feed wild animals, the Coastal Health District says.

The attack occurred on June 8 near Blythe Island Highway and Highway 82 in Brunswick.

The Department of Natural Resources turned the fox over to the Glynn County Health Department’s Environmental Health office for testing. Those who had been potentially exposed to the rabid fox have been notified.

The CHD warns against feeding wild animals and says that many attacks can be avoided by not feeding wildlife. It’s also crucial to get pets vaccinated against rabies.

Animals who may have rabies experience symptoms that may include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth, and paralysis.

This is the second case of rabies in Coastal Georgia within a month—a bat tested positive for rabies in downtown Savannah in May.

If an animal ever bites you, seek medical care immediately and contact Glynn County Animal Services at 912-544-7500 and the Glynn County Environmental Health office at 912-279-2940.