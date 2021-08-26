Fourth person charged in Glennville murder investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged a fourth indiviual linked to a Glennville murder.

Nathan Weekes, 25, a current Georgia Department of Corrections inmate, faces charges including Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Murder) and Party to a Crime in relation to the murder of Bobby Kicklighter.

In January, Bobby Carlton Kicklighter, 88, was found dead in his home from apparent gunshot wounds on Pinewood Lane in Glennville.

GBI Special Agent in Charge John Durden said early on in the GBI’s investigation that Kicklighter’s death was the result of a home invasion.

“It looks like a genuine home invasion, where somebody entered somebody’s house — an elderly person at that — and just killed them,” explained Durden.

The murder investigation lead to the discovery that Weekes was involved with contraband smuggling inside Smith State Prison.

GBI says the two investigations are related.

In July, the GBI charged three other people in the murder investigation.

Christopher Reginald Sumlin, 31, of Newton, Georgia faces charges including Murder, Home Invasion-1st degree, Aggravated Assault and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Murder).

Sumlin was already in custody in Clayton County on unrelated charges.

Aerial De Shay Murphy, 23, of Vidalia, Georgia faces charges including Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Murder), Tampering with Evidence and Party to a Crime.

Authorities arrested Murphy in Detroit, Michigan. Murphy was extradited to Georgia.

Keisha Janae Jones, 34, of Ludowici, Georgia faces charges including Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Murder), Tampering with Evidence, and Party to a Crime.

The Long County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jones. Jones remains in custody.

GBI says the case is still active and ongoing