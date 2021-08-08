Fourth person accused in deputy’s death sentenced to prison

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A fourth man has been sentenced to prison in connection with the 2019 slaying of a north Georgia sheriff’s deputy.

Brayan Omar Cruz, 19, was sentenced on Friday to serve 17 years in prison. Prosecutors dismissed malice and felony murder counts against him in the killing of Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy Blane Dixon.

The Times of Gainesville reported that Cruz pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a peace officer and conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary. Cruz was the last of four people charged in Dixon’s death to be sentenced.

The other three were convicted of murder last month and sentenced to serve life in prison. Cruz testified against them at trial.