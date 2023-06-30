SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 4th of July is right around the corner, and many are ready to enjoy spectacular pyrotechnics.

More than 20,000 reported fires are started by fireworks annually. Brooke Mollenkamp with Savannah Fire Department says they receive many emergency calls around this time of year.

“People throw those fireworks into the garbage,” Mollenkamp said.” It can start a trash fire. Or, that firework goes off and it lands a hundred yards away from where you’re shooting, and it starts a brush fire.”

Even though many people enjoy shooting off fireworks in their backyard, Mollenkamp says it is not recommended.

“The safest thing we can tell you to do is go to a professional display,” said Mollenkamp. “Leave it to the professionals.”

Sparklers are a big favorite with kids, but they can be just as harmful as other fireworks.

“Sparklers burn at almost 2,000 degrees,” explained Mollenkamp. “They are actually one of the biggest reasons that children end up in the ER during this time — from burns.”

If you do want to put on your own show at home, Mollenkamp says individuals to stay cautious.

“Only light one at a time. make sure you never put your body over a firework,” she continued. “When you light it, stay back. Have that firework on a flat surface and get away as quickly as possible.”

As a safety precaution, have a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water on hand. If anyone gets hurt, seek medical attention immediately.

“If you are injured with a firework, you want to get water on it as soon as possible,” Mollenkamp said. “You want to either call 911 or have someone take you to a hospital as quickly as possible.

On July 3 and July 4, fireworks can be used from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.