Fourth arrest made in viral Tybee case

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department has arrested a fourth suspect in connection to a controversial arrest that happened over the weekend.

19-year-old Jessica Simons has been arrested on charges of obstruction, theft by receiving stolen property and making a fake ID.

Investigators say she was involved in the incident that led to three people, including her 21-year-old sister Olivia, to be taken into custody after a scuffle with police.

Olivia Simons

A witnesses’ cellphone phone video of the incident went viral on social media, with some — including Simons’ mother — arguing that officers used unnecessary force.

But Tybee Police released video and incident reports this week, saying it proved officers acted appropriately.

Olivia Simons is seen on body camera footage snatching an ID from an officer after a bouncer questioned it. She ran off but was eventually tackled, tased and taken into custody.

Two other people, Richard Stutts and Alecia Adams, were taken into custody as officers were working to get Simons under control.

Jessica Simons’ bond was set at nearly $4,000.