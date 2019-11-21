Four teens charged in entering auto incidents in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested two in relation to multiple entering auto incidents.

On Wednesday at around 1:24 a.m., SPD patrol officers responded to the area of Olympic Boulevard regarding a suspicious vehicle. That area has been the target of car break-ins in past years, police say. Officers located the suspicious vehicle, a truck, and tried to stop it.

The truck did not stop, and other SPD patrol cars responded and blocked the vehicle on Statesboro Place Circle. Inside, were 17-year-old Hunter Grant, 18-year-old Israel McGee, and two 15-year-old juveniles.

Hunter Grant

Israel McGee

Inside the truck, officers also found property consistent with car break-ins, along with a handgun that had been reported stolen to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office a month prior.

Grant and McGee were taken to the Bulloch County Jail. One of the 15-year-old boys was taken to the Claxton Regional Youth Detention Center, and the other was released to his parents. All four are charged with one count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Loitering and Prowling, and three counts of Entering Auto.

Police say they linked the stolen property to crimes reported at the Islands Subdivision on Lanier Drive, Olympic Boulevard and at Lakeview at Market District Apartments on Brampton Avenue.

Other charges are possible as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dustin Cross at 912-764-1771.