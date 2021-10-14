Four Savannahians sentenced for illegal gun possession charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Four people from Savannah received federal prison sentences for Possession of a Firearm charges.

Among the group, King Coney, 29, received 10 years, a maximum term in prison for illegal firearms possession, after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Savannah Police say in August of 2020 Coney reportedly pointed a pistol at the head of a pregnant woman and dragged her down the street.

Police didn’t locate Coney until two weeks later. Coney led officers on a chase before being placed into custody.

Officers found a loaded pistol in his backpack.

Coney still faces state charges related to the case, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.

Three other defendants in separate cases received federal prison terms after each pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Javonta Sheppard, 26, of Savannah, and Tyshaun Richey, 25, of Savannah, both were sentenced to over three and a half years.

Leaa Jones, 23, of Savannah, received a two year sentence.