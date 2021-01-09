Four people receive federal sentences for Bulloch County drug trafficking ring

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Department of Justice announced four people received federal prison sentences after pleading guilty to operating a methamphetamine distribution ring in Bulloch County.

Three individuals from Statesboro, Clifton Pittman, 51; Hope Mitchell, 45 and Clarence Johnson, 56, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Substance Containing Methamphetamine.

Joy Leigh Horton, 36, of Metter, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Clifton Pittman, 51

Pittman received a sentence of 20 years in prison.

Hope Mitchell, 45

Mitchell received a sentence of 13 and a half years in prison.

Clarence Johnson, 56

Johnson received a sentence of over 8 years in prison.

Joy Leigh Horton, 36

Horton received a sentence of over 4 years in prison.

According to court documents and testimony, the four individuals admitted to regularly transporting large amounts of methamphetamine into Bulloch County from an Atlanta supplier.

Officials say the drugs were sold to local distributors to resell in the Statesboro area.

The case was investigated by the DEA, the GBI, and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.