Four indicted in multiple Macon murder cases

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Bibb County jurors indicted defendants in four Macon murder cases Tuesday.
The following are the defendants:
- Bradford Devonte Anderson, 19: Charged with two counts of felony murder and one count each of malice murder, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His charges stem from the July 10, 2019, fatal shooting.
- Javarius Vanderick Davis, 31: Charged with two counts of felony murder and one count each of malice murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Davis’s charges stem from the March 14, 2019, fatal shooting of Deshafore Deandre Hicks, 21.
- Rebecca Taylor Kipp, 22: Charged with malice murder and felony murder in the death of 3-month old Nicholas Bryan. Kipp is accused of depriving the child of oxygen and the ability to breathe on June 11, 2019.
- Lamegia Amez Willis, 40: Charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His charges stem from the July 1, 2019, fatal shooting of Clintavius Mister, 21.