Four dead after police chase on Leroy Coffer Hwy. in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating after four people died following a police chase in Liberty County Saturday afternoon.

GSP officials say just after 2 p.m. Saturday, a Liberty County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a white Nissan that was registered as stolen from Chatham County on Leroy Coffer Highway. The driver of the Nissan did not stop and instead fled from the officer.

The Nissan then attempted a U-turn on Leroy Coffer Highway, near Arcadia Drive, driving into oncoming traffic heading towards Hinesville. The Nissan hit an Audi before also hitting a guard rail.

Officials say three people were inside of the Nissan, and all three of them died in the crash. The passenger in the Audi also died in the crash.

The Audi’s driver was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah. The driver’s condition is unknown.

None of the crash victims have been identified at this time.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.