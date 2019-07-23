Four arrested in Pooler over the weekend for leaving dogs in hot cars

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler police arrested four people over the weekend for leaving dogs inside of hot cars.

Kenneth Alan Davis, 30, and Merissa Alexis Montiel, 22, were arrested on Sunday and charged with cruelty to animals. Pooler police reportedly got a call about a dog left in a car in a Lowes parking lot with no water. The person who made the call said she tried to find the owner and estimated that the dog was in the car for at least 20 minutes before the police arrived.

The windows of the vehicle were cracked, but the inside of the car was still 116 degrees, according to fire officials. Both Davis and Montiel arrived at the car and said they owned the dog together. They were both taken into custody and given bonds of $700. The dog was picked up by Chatham County Animal Control.

_____________

Robin Earl Harley, 53, was arrested on Friday and also charged with cruelty to animals. At around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the Wild Wings parking lot (417 Pooler Parkway) and found a dog in a cage with no water in the back of a truck. The outside temperature was reportedly 93 degrees. Harley was contacted inside of the restaurant. He claimed that the dog had water when he went inside the restaurant and said the dog had been outside for about 30 minutes.

Harley was taken into custody and provided a bond amount of $1,000. The dog was picked up by Animal Control.

_____________

Johnathan Edward Rich, 42, was arrested on Saturday, also charged with cruelty to animals. Pooler police responded to a dog locked in a car at Olive Garden. The dog had no water. Fire officials said the dash temperature inside the car was 124. The front drivers seat temperature was 110 degrees and the back seat was 104 degrees.

Rich arrived to the scene and said he and his family were traveling and stopped to eat at the restaurant. He said they were inside for roughly 40 minutes and claimed responsibility for the dog. Rich was arrested, taken to Chatham County Detention Center and given a bond of $700.