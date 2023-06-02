SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A dog that had been fostered through a Savannah animal rescue organization was found shot to death at the bottom of a driveway only minutes after escaping his backyard.

Authorities are investigating after “Skippy” also known as “Harvey” the American Foxhound was killed shortly after escaping his foster parent’s fenced-in yard.

Victoria Diaz Carlson, Foster parent to Harvey: “I was honestly so shocked. I was mortifed. I was in disbelief. I could not even imagine – I’ve lived in this area for 25 plus years, and I have never seen this happen. I’ve always felt so safe with all of my other animals.”

Victoria and Glenn Carlson welcomed foster dog Harvey—the American Foxhound—in January. And on Wednesday morning, they received news that after running loose.

Victoria said she has no idea who would do this, especially since Harvey is a good dog.

Victoria Diaz Carlson said, “I just don’t know who would go around shooting someone’s dog – especially Harvey. He’s such a loving dog. he goes to doggy daycare. he loves other dogs. He loves people. He loves kids. There is not threat from him.”

Now, she wants justice for Harvey—opening up a police report and requesting accounts and camera footage from neighbors.

Also wanting answers is One Love Animal Rescue’s executive director, Karri Bulski, who lives in the same neighborhood.

Bulski said, “We would like to find who is responsible for this type of act so that we can once again feel safe in our neighborhood. It is not appropriate to kill someone’s pet.”

To both women, Harvey’s killing is making them fear for their own safety – and that of their neighbors.

“To know that a dog was shot and killed in this area is very terrifying. All of us live within a close distance, and to feel safe in this neighborhood again is really going to take some time.”

And making them question their surroundings more now than ever.

Bulski explained, “People need to be more aware of who their neighbors are because it looks like you don’t know who they really are.”

The shooting occurred off Whitefield Ave. just after noon on Wednesday.

According to the police report, the dog was gone for only half an hour before he was found deceased from a bullet wound that appeared to be from a .22 caliber bullet.

Photo courtesy of Victoria C. (One Love Animal Rescue)

Photo courtesy of Victoria C. (One Love Animal Rescue)

Photo courtesy of Victoria C. (One Love Animal Rescue)

The police report says that “Skippy was a friendly dog and was wearing his collar and tag when he was shot”. According to One Love Animal Rescue, the organization in which he was originally being fostered through, they “have no history of Skippy being aggressive to him, people and/or other dogs.”

This is an ongoing investigation.