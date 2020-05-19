Fort Stewart soldier killed in 3 vehicle crash late Monday night

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a three vehicle crash on East Oglethorpe Highway late Monday night.

According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby, units from LCFS based in Lake George were initially dispatched to a two vehicle crash on East Oglethorpe Highway between Liberty County High School and the Liberty County bus barn where school buses are parked.

Darby says a pick-up truck with one person inside and a four-door sedan with two people inside were involved in the crash.

When the rescue unit arrived, they learned a tractor trailer hauling heavy machinery was also involved in the two car crash. Darby says the tractor trailer ran off into a ditch, and it is unknown what role, if any, it played in the vehicle crash.

A person identified as a Fort Stewart soldier was in the sedan and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Markus White.

Two medical helicopters were dispatched to the crash scene, and two patients were taken to Memorial Health in Savannah for trauma. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The roadway was closed in both directions for several hours while members of the GPS Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team investigated.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.