Fort Stewart soldier accused of aggravated child molestation, sodomy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier was arrested last week on charges aggravated child molestation and sodomy.

According to an arrest report, Nicholas Fontana was booked at the Chatham County Jail on Wednesday, March 4, on the aforementioned charges.

Fort Stewart officials confirmed he is a 3rd Infantry Division soldier.

“We are aware of the charges against him and are cooperating with civilian law enforcement,” said a statement from the base.

News 3 has requested an incident report for this case.