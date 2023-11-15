FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — According to a media release by Fort Stewart Public Affairs, Fort Stewart law enforcement officers are conducting a death investigation on the installation. According to the release by Public Information Officer, Kevin Larson the incident is being investigated in an on-post housing area which was not named but the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is aware of and investigating this incident.

The release goes on to state there could be more than one deceased individual; the identities of these will not be released pending notification of their next of kin.

There is no reason to believe that there is an extended threat to the community.

As the investigation is in progress, no additional information can be provided at this time.