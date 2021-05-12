Fort Gordon soldier pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Gordon U.S. Army soldier admitted to possessing child pornography, according to federal court for the Southern District of Georgia.

Bryan Stills, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of Possession of Child Pornography in U.S. District Court, David H. Estes said, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. He remains in custody awaiting sentencing.

“Identifying and removing child predators is an important part of keeping our communities safe,” Estes said. “We applaud our law enforcement partners for their continued efforts to find those who prey on the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Stills faces up to 20 years in federal prison and financial penalties as well as up to five years of supervised release, according to the federal court for the Southern District of Georgia. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) detected child pornography saved on an email account investigators later identified as belonging to Stills.

NCMEC alerted the email to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command prompting a search of Stills’ living quarters in October 2019. Hundreds of images and videos of child pornography were found on electronic devices seized in the search, according to the federal court for the Southern District of Georgia.

“U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command will continue to actively pursue soldiers who engage in this heinous crime regardless of where they are in the world,” Edward LaBarge, Director of the Major Cybercrime Unit, U.S. Army CID.