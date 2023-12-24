SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)-The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a vandalism at Forsyth Park that occurred around 1 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:26 p.m., Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, when arrived, officers found a Statue that was spray painted with the words, “Free Palestine, Free Gaza, No Christmas, No Bethlehem” on each side of the statue.

There has been a request submitted for the graffiti to be washed off.

No other information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials.