SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)-The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a vandalism at Forsyth Park that occurred around 1 a.m.
Officers responded to the scene around 1:26 p.m., Sunday afternoon.
According to authorities, when arrived, officers found a Statue that was spray painted with the words, “Free Palestine, Free Gaza, No Christmas, No Bethlehem” on each side of the statue.
There has been a request submitted for the graffiti to be washed off.
No other information has been released.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials.
