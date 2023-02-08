GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A former Warden has been arrested on charges related to a smuggling investigation, bribery, as well as providing false statements and violation of oath by a public officer.

Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, Ga. was arrested on Feb. 8.

Adams was terminated before his arrest. He is currently in the Tattnall County Jail. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says that Adams was the former Warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville, Ga.

The GBI launched an investigation into the corruption at Smith State Prison May 31, 2022. At the time, the GBI was conducting a murder investigation.

On Apr. 25, 2022, Nathan Weekes, a current Georgia Department of Corrections inmate, along with three other people, were indicted on several charges including conspiracy to commit murder and the Georgia RICO act in relation to this murder investigation in Glennville.

Police say that the murder investigation showed that Weekes was involved with contraband smuggling inside Smith State Prison. The two investigations are related, active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.