Former trooper accused in death of Julian Lewis granted bond

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Screven County’s chief judge has awarded a bond to the former Georgia State Patrol trooper accused in the fatal shooting of Julian Lewis.

Jacob Thompson was granted a $100,000 bond Monday, according to an order by Screven County Chief Judge F. Gates Peed.

“The outcome should’ve reflected justice in having him stay in place behind bars until his day in court. That’s what should’ve happened,” said Lewis’ son Brook Bacon.

Thompson must stay within the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit and cannot contact Lewis’ family or any witnesses in the case, among other conditions, Peed ordered.

“The troubling part of this is that the family wonders if the shoe were on the foot, and Mr. Lewis was alive, would he be released?” said Mawuli Davis, one of the attorneys for the Lewis family. “That is a reality that too many African American families face when unarmed men, mostly, but women as well, are killed by law enforcement. And that’s something that we can’t get away from.”

The 60-year-old Lewis was killed during a traffic stop in August in Screven County for a faulty tail light. Thompson apparently used a Precision Intervention Technique forcing Lewis off the road and then shot him in the head.

Thompson was later arrested a week later on felony murder and aggravated assault charges and fired from GSP. Back in September, he was denied bond.

Lewis’ family plans to sue the state for wrongful death, demanding $1 million in damages, and file a federal civil rights lawsuit.