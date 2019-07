SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Savannah private school teacher has been charged for illegally taking inappropriate photos of students.

Joey Morcock is accused of taking photos up students’ skirts while working at St. Vincent’s Academy last year. He was initially arrested in May 2018 and terminated from the school while the investigation was ongoing.

Morcock is charged with 15 counts of photographing underneath someone’s clothes and seven counts of cruelty to children.