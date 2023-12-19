STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Bulloch County tax preparer has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion on Dec. 19.

Samir Patel, 56, of Statesboro was originally a tax preparer at a national return preparation business. However, in 2015, Patel bought a tax preparation franchise in Claxton where he hired, trained and supervised tax preparers while also preparing returns for customers as well.

During this time, Patel intentionally filed false income tac returns that left out more than $1.28 million in income which also included almost $1.18 million from S&W Amusement, a company that owns several coin-operated amusement machines in gas stations and convenience stores. The court also says that Patel evaded proper assessment of his personal taxes from 2015 to 2017.

Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia said, “This sentence demonstrates the substantial consequences of attempting to cheat the system.”

Part of Patel’s sentence prohibits him from preparing tax returns for others or for other businesses during his term of supervised release.