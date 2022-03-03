SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Paul Francis Dunn III, 46, of Savannah received a prison sentence of more than 24 years after admitting to sexually abusing a child at an overseas military base.

Dunn entered a guilty plea to Abusive Sexual Contact Committed by a Person Employed by the Armed Forces Outside the United States, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor Committed by a Person Employed by the Armed Forces Outside the United States.

According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), the abuse occured during an eight-year period.

Dunn admitted in court that while he served in the U.S. Army and later as a civilian U.S. employee in Belgium, from 2006 to 2014, he repeatedly sexually abused a child under age 16.

Authorities arrested Dunn in 2018 after the abuse was reported by the victim.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Fort Stewart office and the FBI.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.