SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former JROTC instructor for Savannah Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) is set to serve a year in prison after accepting a plea deal in a child molestation case, according to Chatham County court documents.

Harry Drayton Jr., who previously was an instructor at Beach High School, pleaded guilty to attempted 1st-degree improper sexual contact.

Drayton was initially charged with two counts of child molestation and criminal attempt to commit a felony but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea agreement.

Drayton was sentenced to eight years with one year being served in prison and the other seven years on probation. He will receive credit for his time served in jail since July 5, 2022.

Drayton began working at Beach High School in 2018. SCCPSS learned of what they referred to as an “incident” involving the instructor in Dec. 2021 and he subsequently resigned in Jan. 2022.