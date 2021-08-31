Former SC police officer charged with solicitation of child, additional charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Police arrested a formal South Carolina law enforcement officer on Tuesday for child exploitation.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says Caitlinn Wooten, 29, previously served with the Inman Police Department.
She’s charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18 and misconduct in office.
SLED says Wooten is booked in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.