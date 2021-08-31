Former SC police officer charged with solicitation of child, additional charges

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by the Spartanburg County jail. =

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Police arrested a formal South Carolina law enforcement officer on Tuesday for child exploitation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says Caitlinn Wooten, 29, previously served with the Inman Police Department.

She’s charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18 and misconduct in office.

SLED says Wooten is booked in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories