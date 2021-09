(Photo by ANDREAS ARNOLD/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — A former SC deputy was arrested Saturday and charged with domestic violence.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says it arrested the deputy connected to March 2020 and July 2021 incidents.

Police charged former Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ian Warren, 25, with second-degree domestic violence. He was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center, SLED says.