Former Savannah resident pleads guilty to child pornography charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Savannah resident has admitted to producing child pornography while he resided in the Hostess City.

Bobby Fields, of Lansing, Michigan, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday, according to David Estes, acting attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The 40-year-old faces up to 30 years in prison with the possibility of fines and supervised release. He would have to register as a sex offender.

“Bobby Fields eluded justice for nearly three years, but his crimes have found him out thanks to the outstanding work of our law enforcement partners,” said Estes. “The significant prison sentence that awaits should serve as a stark warning to anyone who would exploit vulnerable children.”

The attorney says Fields was indicted in July 2020 after the FBI found illegal images that captured “distinctive tattoos” on Field’s arm linking him to a child pornography investigation.

The Savannah Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals Service were also involved in the investigation.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds. “We are grateful for the partnerships we maintain with our local and federal agencies to bring these predators to justice.”

A date has not yet been set for Field’s sentencing.