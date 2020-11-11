Former Savannah Police Officer threatens to sue the city for ‘wrongful termination’

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – A former Savannah Police officer who was fired is now threatening to sue the city.

Cpl Daniel Kang has sent an ante-litem notice claiming wrongful termination by the Police Department

The document, sent through his attorney Brent Savage, says in part that the then Corporal did nothing wrong that day in April, and Chief Roy Minter used his personal feelings about the officer to get in the way of the truth.

Daniel Kang and Sgt. Mike Arango were fired from the Savannah Police Department back in August.

The pair was let go for allegedly using excessive force and foul language during an SIS Warrant Squad sweep at the Moss Pointe Apartments.

In the document, Kang says the squad had reason to think Khalil Kelly, a dangerous suspect, was inside the apartment.

While it turned out Kelly was not there, the man they eventually arrested, Darryl Faitele, was belligerent and cussed at the officers “at least 200 times” while in custody.

“The only thing did that was unprofessional that day is he cussed Mr. Faitele out.” the document reads. “he regretted doing that and he took full responsibility for acting that way. This, however, is not a dismissable offense.”

“At no time did Mr. Kang mean for Mr. Faitele to be harmed in any way.” the document reads. “he was place don the ground and handcuffed for his safety, the team’s safety, and the people’s safety who were still inside the apartment. Importantly, this was only after Faitele failed to follow repeated police orders to “get on the ground”.”

According to the document, the body camera video shows at one point, Kang pulled a shirt over Faitele’s face. That came after the suspect spit at several officers.

Kang says putting the shirt over his face was not designed to provoke, insult or harm him, but to stop Faitele from harming others around him, and the prevent him from spitting blood on the Corporal.

The initial recommendation for Officer Kang and Sgt Arango by command staff was a 5-day suspension. But Chief Roy Minter overrode his own command staff’s original recommendation and fired both officers.

In the ante-litem notice, Kang says he believes he was fired because he was one of the 77 officers to sign a complaint against the Chief.

In addition, he filed a previous complaint about how the warrant squad was “understaffed and underequipped”. Including not having spit shields to protect them from COVID-19.

The Chief’s decision, the notice reads, was not only a violation of city protocol and “fairness” to the Corporal but an “impermissible conflict of interest”.

Kang also claims in the document the Chief told him at his termination hearing he would “fire him for anything Minter wanted”.

A special Chatham County Grand Jury ruled that Kang should “not” face criminal charges in this case.

Sgt. Mike Arango was indicted on two criminal charges and could go to trial.

Mike Arango was indicted by a Chatham County Grand Jury on two criminal charges in September

Kang believes the damages sustained by him as a result of this incident, which includes lost wages. mental pain and suffering, and attorney’s fees are $2,000,000.

When asked for comment, the City of Savannah said it does not comment on pending legal matters.