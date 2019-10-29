Former Savannah pastor, accused child molester enters not guilty plea

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Accused child molester and former Savannah pastor Alfonzo McClendon entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday.

McClendon faces three counts in total, including statutory rape, child molestation and aggravated child molestation.

Those charges shocked his parishioners at First Metropolitan Baptist Church and the community earlier this year.

The indictment uses words like groping, immoral and indecent acts and claims he had sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16.

McClendon is no longer with the church but remains employed with the City of Savannah as a parts clerk in the fleet department.