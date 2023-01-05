SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Former Savannah Police officer Ernest Ferguson, who shot and killed Saudi Lee in Savannah last June, was arrested in Florida for shoplifting over the weekend.

Ferguson was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for allegedly stealing watches from a mall jewelry store.

According to the incident report provided by Clay County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy responded around noon to Watches Plus in the Orange Park Mall, near Jacksonville, for a report of shoplifting.

The owner of the store gave a description matching Ferguson’s and, upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Ferguson outside of a nearby restaurant in the mall. The store owner identified Ferguson and an eyewitness on the scene provided a statement to the police.

Ferguson was arrested and transported to Orange Park Medical Center to obtain medical clearance due to pre-existing injuries to both of his hands, according to the incident report. He was then transported to the Clay County Jail, where he remains on $25,000 bond.

Ferguson was terminated from the Savannah Police Department in Oct. 2020 for an incident unrelated to the fatal shooting of Saudi Lee.