Former Savannah officer charged in use of force case released from jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Savannah officer criminally indicted in a use of force case last week is out of jail.

Mike Arango was granted release on his own recognizance by a Chatham County judge Wednesday. He turned himself in to jail the day prior.

Arango was fired by the Savannah Police Department back in June and formally charged by a special grand jury last week.

He faces charges of false imprisonment, a felony, and simple battery connected to a warrant sweep in April.

Arango is accused of unlawfully arresting a man and hitting him in the head.

The former officer’s lawyer says his client was just doing his job.

