Former Savannah finance employee sentenced for $1.6M bank fraud scheme

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former employee a finance company in Savannah will spend over a year and a half in prison for committing bank fraud.

Dean Flake, 58, of Brooklet, has been sentenced to 20 months followed by 13 months of home confinement.

According to court documents and testimony, Flake was employed for nearly 35 years as an accounts payable processor. Back in 2019, he began forging signatures on checks drawn on the company’s account and deposited them to his own.

Officials say that by the time Flake’s actions were detected, he had taken more than $1.6 million from his employer.

After his arrest, the Brooklet man admitted he stole the money for his gambling addiction.

According to U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, the government identified, seized and forfeited $975,138.79 from the scheme.

“Stealing from your own long-time employer displays callous disregard for those who have placed employees in positions of trust,” said Christine. “Dean Flake squandered his opportunity to earn an honest living when he bit the hand that generously fed him, and thus will now dine in a prison cafeteria.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Xavier A. Cunningham, Section Chief of the Asset Recovery Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.