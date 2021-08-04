Former Savannah B&B manager accused of embezzling over $500K

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former bed and breakfast manager in Savannah faces federal charges for allegedly embezzling over $500,000.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes of the Southern District of Georgia, a federal grand jury has indicted Chiquita Blake, 46, on 14 counts of wire fraud.

The Pooler woman could face up to 20 years in prison and substantial financial penalties.

Blake is accused of transferring funds from the accounts of the Savannah Historic District B&B she managed into accounts under her control, then using the funds for bills and other personal expenses.

Estes says the indictment specifically charges a portion of those transfers, alleging that from June 24, 2017, to Dec. 20, 2020, Blake made 14 electronic transfers to her personal accounts.

“Historic properties are an essential element of Savannah’s hospitality industry,” he stated. “With our law enforcement partners, we will protect these small businesses from the potential financial harm of illegal activities.”

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Bearden.