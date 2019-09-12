Marlboro County deputy charged with assault and battery after incident at middle school

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a former Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Wednesday in connection with an incident at a middle school involving the assault of a juvenile.

James Patrick Legette, 30, was charged with assault and battery, second degree along with misconduct in office.

According to incident reports, on August 30, Legette was assigned as a School Resource Officer for Blenheim Middle School of Discovery and allegedly grabbed a non-resistant juvenile and forcefully threw him against his patrol car. The victim hit his head and neck on the car.

Legette then reported that the juvenile resisted him, but video of the incident revealed that report to be false.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department requested that SLED investigate. On Wednesday, Legette was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

This case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.