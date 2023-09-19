RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a former Ridgeland police officer on Tuesday.

Kyle Richard Horton, 42, faces a charge of second-degree domestic violence.

On July 17, Horton allegedly got into a fight with the victim, choking and pushing them into a closet shelf where they hit their head.

According to SLED, during the time of the event, Horton was an active Ridgeland officer and on duty. His active body camera apparently captured a portion of the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Horton on Monday.

He was booked at the Jasper County Detention Center.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.