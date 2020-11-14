Former McIntosh County sheriff arrested after altercation with officer

DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) – A former sheriff of McIntosh County, who lost to incumbent Sheriff Steve Jessup last week, was arrested Thursday night after an altercation with an officer.

According to Cpt. Aaron Turner with the Darien Police Department, Charles “Chunk” Jones was taken into custody during a traffic stop for an equipment violation.

The details of the altercaton were not immediately known.

Before he was booked, a judge released Jones on his own recognizance.

Turner said he sought to locate another jail to house Jones, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, space is limited. He added that because of his former position as sheriff, “it could endanger Jones being in our facility.”

He is being charged with obstruction by violence.

This isn’t the first time Jones was arrested for obstruction. In 2010, he was taken into custody during a traffic stop involving his son.

News outlets report the jury couldn’t agree on a verdict, leading to a mistrial.