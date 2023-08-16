McIntosh County, Ga. (WSAV) — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is asking for help identifying more victims of a Townsend man behind bars today for allegedly downloading and engaging with exploitative sexual material involving children.

Gary James Meadows was arrested on August 16 by HSI Savannah and the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation that uncovered Meadows accessing and downloading child sexual abuse material.

According to authorities, Meadows was employed as a part-time karate instructor at Advance Martial Arts in Brunswick, Ga. He mainly worked with elementary-aged children and was also involved in the afterschool program.

Police say that Meadows may have more victims that have not yet been found due to his online activity and place of employment.

If you have information related to this investigation or believe you or someone you know may have been victimized by Meadows, contact the HSI tip line at 1-866-347-2423.

“Protecting the children in our communities, both online and in person, remains a top priority for Homeland Security Investigations,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI, along with our dedicated law enforcement partners, remains committed to identifying individuals who prey on our most vulnerable population — especially those who hold positions of public trust.”

You can report suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 800-THE-LOST or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 to connect human trafficking victims and survivors with critical support and services.