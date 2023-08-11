JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — The GBI arrested and charged Michael Baker Jr. of Odum, Ga. with three counts of rape and one count of aggravated sodomy Friday afternoon.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Jesup Police Department asked the GBI to investigate Baker on Thursday, July 27.

Additional victims were revealed after an initial investigation. The GBI says that Baker would give alcohol to the victims and wait for them to black out before engaging in sexual activity with the victims.

Baker resigned from the Jesup Fire Department during the investigation.

He has been booked at the Wayne County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Kingsland at 912-729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be handed over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.