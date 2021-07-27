Man sentenced to 20 years for supplying drugs resulting in overdose death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A former inmate at the Camden County Detention Facility was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for providing drugs to another inmate who overdosed.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, the man was sentenced to 240 months for Distribution of Fentanyl. Joshua Swing, 36, of Kingsland, Ga., was also ordered to pay nearly $13,000 to the family of the victim and will serve three years of supervised release.

“Overdose deaths in the United States reached an all-time high in the past year, as fentanyl continues to be a growing, deadly threat to users of illicit drugs – particularly highly addictive opioids,” Estes said. “It’s especially alarming when this dangerous drug penetrates even inside secure jail walls, in this case killing an inmate who thought he was ingesting heroin.”

The victim, identified as J.D. was found unresponsive in his cell on May 17, 2020. An autopsy determined acute fentanyl toxicity as the cause of death, Estes said. Swing has a long criminal record with prior felony drug convictions. He was booked for illegal possession of a firearm, five days prior to J.D.’s death, according to Estes.