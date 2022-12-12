SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former Hunter Army Airfield soldier faces nearly two years in prison for attempting to get COVID-19 relief funds.

Jerrod Bellamy, 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and filing a false tax return and faces 22 months in prison, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Bellamy also must pay nearly $224,000 in fees and serve three years of supervised release.

Bellamy admitted to provided false information in his tax returns, obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan and helped others to fraudulently obtain loans, Estes said. Bellamy was a Specialist in the U.S. Army at the time.

Bellamy got $50,000 in kickbacks for helping co-conspirators, such as Roshawnda Richardson of Waverly, Georgia. The 29-year-old Richardson pleaded guilty to wire fraud, was sentenced to 15 months and must pay more than $166,000 in fees.

“These sentences, with restitution representing the scope of these defendant’s thefts from the American people, serve as a warning to other scam artists who used fraud to received small-business relief funding,” Estes said. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to hold accountable those who have siphoned off funds from this assistance program.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) urges anyone with information on attempted COVID-19 fraud to call the DOJ’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or submit a tip online.