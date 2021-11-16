Former Georgia youth pastor charged with sexual abuse of minors

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a former youth pastor Monday and charged him with sexually abusing minors.

GBI says 22-year-old Steve Thomas, of Garfield, Ga., was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of sexual battery. Police say all the victims, so far, are 15 or younger.

Thomas was a youth pastor at Restoration Worship Center in Metter. Ga. He turned himself in and remains at the Candler County Jail, GBI said. No further details were released and the investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information to call 912-871-1121, 1-800-597-8477 or submit an online tip.