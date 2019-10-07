Former Georgia teacher arrested for relationship with student

COCHRAN, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Georgia high school teacher faces a felony charge following reports of “an inappropriate relationship” with a student.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Monday, Sept. 30, the Bleckley County Sheriff requested the agency investigate a complaint from Bleckley Board of Education Superintendent, Steve Smith.

Smith alleged that there was an inappropriate relationship between Bleckley County High School teacher, Brantley Aaron Collins, and a student.

Collins, 25, resigned from the school that same Monday.

A week later on Oct. 7, Collins was arrested for one felony count of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-4545.