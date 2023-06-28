EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Former baseball coach for Effingham County High School, Shane Ramsey, has officially filed a lawsuit against the Effingham County School District after alleging that the administration retaliated after Ramsey alerted school officials regarding a racist incident in the baseball locker room.

According to Ramsey, the district made it such a hostile work environment after he spoke out against the incident that he felt compelled to resign.

This lawsuit comes after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced that four Black students would be filing a new lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. The federal lawsuit says Black students faced “pervasive racial discrimination and a hostile

educational environment.”

Both lawsuits claim that the school district violated state and federal law by not addressing racially motivated incidents.

The law firm handling the coach’s lawsuit, Ervin Law Firm, also says, when employees did speak up about a racially motivated incident, the administration punished employees through harassment and intimidation.

Read the full press release here: