EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, a former employee of Effingham County Schools is behind bars after being charged with sex crimes against a child.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says Erika Murison is being charged with several felonies including an attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia control, contributing to the delinquency of a minor (felony), compounding a crime (felony), Enticing a child for indecent purposes, child in need of services, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and use of a communication facility in commission of a felony.

Murison was arrested at her home on Sept. 8 and transported to the Effingham County Jail.