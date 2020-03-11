Former Chatham County Recorder’s Court assistant arrested for theft by conversion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Chatham County Recorder’s Court Clerk Administrative Assistant was arrested last week for Theft by Conversion and False Statements and Writings.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Veronica Culver, 51, was taken into custody on Thursday, March 5 in connection with the agency’s investigation.

The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office on July 31, 2019, requested the GBI to investigate a complaint from Chatham County Recorder’s Court Clerk Catrina Perry-Brown about a crime allegedly committed by Culver.

The case was investigated by the GBI and turned over to the Chatham County District Attorney for review.

A grand jury subsequently indicted Culver on Theft by Conversion and False Statements and Writings.

