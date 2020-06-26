Former Chatham County correctional officer arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the arrest of a former correctional officer.

The CCSO Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigation unit arrested Andrea Johnson for violation of oath by a public officer and giving false statements in writing.

CCSO officials say Johnson had personal relationships and corresponded with four inmates over email and telephone.

Investigators say Johnson also deposited funds into the inmates’ jail accounts.

CCSO prohibits personal relationships and correspondence between staff and detainees.

CCSO hired Johnson in November 2019.