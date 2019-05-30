Former Chatham County Chief Probate Clerk indicted on new charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former chief clerk for the Chatham County Probate Court, who has already pled guilty to stealing money from estate settlements, now faces several state charges.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Kim Birge on 39 counts of theft and violation of oath by a public officer.

According to new court documents, Birge forged and altered paperwork to steal tens of thousands of dollars between Jan. 2009 and June 2011.

Birge admitted to stealing more than $200,000 in 2015, but an attorney for 11 people told News 3 more than $400,000 was taken from his clients. Five of those, Attorney Brent Savage says, were children of parents who had died in the 2008 Imperial Sugar refinery explosion.

A settlement was reached recently to reimburse them.

Birge is currently serving a six-year term in federal prison.